Cardinals place pitcher Michael Wacha on injured list

April 22 (UPI) -- St.Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha has been placed on the 10-day injured list with patellar tendinitis in his left knee.

The team announced the move Monday, a day before Wacha was to start against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cardinals have not announced a replacement for Tuesday's start.

This season, the 27-year-old is 1-0 with a 4.64 ERA in four starts. Wacha leads the team with 24 strikeouts in 23.1 innings.

To take Wacha's spot on the roster, the Cardinals have recalled utility player Drew Robinson from Triple-A Memphis.