Indians sign veteran OF Cameron Maybin to Minor League deal

March 29 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Indians have signed veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin to a Minor League contract.

Cleveland signed Maybin Friday and assigned him to Triple-A Columbus. Maybin, 32, spent spring training with the San Francisco Giants before being released Saturday.

Maybin hit .249 with four home runs, 28 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 129 games in 2018 for the Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners. The 31-year-old was arrested on a DUI charge earlier this month in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"Life's greatest lessons are usually learned at the worst times and from the worst mistakes," Maybin tweeted after the arrest. "I take full responsibility for my actions and am deeply sorry to all those I let down -- my family, my friends, my supporters, my teammates, and the entire SF Giants front office. Life is about growth and I'm choosing to learn and grow from this valuable life lesson."

He signed a $1.75 million Minor League pact with the Giants in February.

Cleveland had five outfielders on its opening day roster, including Jordan Luplow, Tyler Naquin, Greg Allen, Leonys Martin and Jake Bauers.

The Triple-A Columbus Clippers start their season against the Indianapolis Indians at 6:05 p.m. Thursday at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio.