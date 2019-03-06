March 6 (UPI) -- San Francisco Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin was arrested on a DUI charge Friday in Arizona.

Maybin, 31, was booked into jail at 2:43 a.m. in Scottsdale. The city is also the Giants' home for spring training. Maybin was cited and released two hours later.

He had a blood alcohol level of .142, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

"Maybin stated that he was in Arizona for spring training with the Giants and that he was sorry for this," the arresting officer said in a police report. "Maybin went on to say that he was going to meet his agent at the Scottsdale Villas."

Maybin was also cooperative during the investigation, according to the report. He responded to the DUI charge Wednesday.

"It's very disappointing," Maybin told reporters, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"I take a lot of pride on how I carry myself, conduct myself. I'm very disappointed about the situation ... I was extremely cooperative, extremely respectful. It's not the way I wanted to start off my Giants career, but I think people know my character. I don't think this defines my character by any means."

Maybin said he told the Giants about the arrest on Friday.

The 12-year veteran signed with the Giants in free agency in February, inking a $1.75 million Minor League contract. He began the 2018 season with the Miami Marlins but was traded to the Seattle Mariners in July. The 2017 World Series champion owns a career .254 batting average and has 60 home runs and 174 stolen bases.

"We are aware of and monitoring the situation," the Giants said in a statement Tuesday. "We do not have any further comment at this time."

Maybin is hitting .104 this season, with a 2-for-19 mark at the plate. The Giants face the Texas Rangers at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz.

The arrest came on the same day that that Giants CEO Larry Baer was seen on video having an altercation with his wife. Baer took a leave of absence from the team on Monday.