Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor will not be in the team's opening day lineup against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday in Minneapolis. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians fans will have to wait a little longer to see Francisco Lindor in the starting lineup, after the All-Star shortstop sprained his ankle.

The Indians announced Lindor sustained the injury while running the bases during a Minor League game Tuesday. He had an MRI and his timetable is to be determined. Lindor, 25, was already rehabbing from a moderate right calf strain.

Cleveland planned to have Lindor start the season on the injured list and remain in Goodyear, Ariz. The original plan was to get Lindor back in early April, but that date has now been pushed back.

Eric Stamets will fill in at shortstop in Lindor's absence.

Lindor led Major League Baseball with 745 plate appearances and 129 runs scored in 158 games last season, while hitting .277. He also led the American League with 661 at-bats and hit a career-high 38 home runs while knocking in 92 RBIs for the Tribe. He is making $10.8 million this season and is eligible for arbitration in 2020.

The Indians battle the Minnesota Twins at 4:10 p.m. at Target Field in Minneapolis.