New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hit two home runs, but needed some help from the outfielder on his second long-ball, during a spring training win against the Detroit Tigers Sunday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- New York Yankees star Aaron Judge got home run help from Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes, who gloved a ball over the wall during a spring win.

The home run assist came in the fifth inning of the Yankees' 7-1 triumph Sunday at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. New York led 4-1 when Judge stepped to the plate to face Tigers righty Spencer Turnbull.

The reliever tossed in three consecutive balls before getting Judge to swing and miss, working the count full. Turnbull's sixth offering went right over the middle of the plate.

Judge sent the pitch deep to right field, where it appeared to be nearing the top of the outfield fence. Reyes tracked the fly ball and ran to the warning track, before leaving his feet. He stabbed at the ball with his gloved left hand, but didn't wrap it up. The failed snare resulted in the ball being knocked over the fence, giving Judge a two-run homer.

The Yankees slugger also hit a home run to right field in the bottom of the first inning. Brett Gardner also homered twice for the Yankees. Judge was 2-for-3 on the day with three RBIs and two runs scored. Gardner was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Yankees.

Isiah Gilliam and Gary Sanchez also homered in the victory. Ronny Rodriguez went yard for the Tigers.

The Yankees host the Atlanta Braves at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday in Tampa.