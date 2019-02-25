Former New York Yankees pitcher Andy Pettitte, shown here in 2013, will work alongside Carlos Beltran as a special advisor to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees are bringing back star pitcher Andy Pettitte to serve as a special advisor to general manager Brian Cashman.

New York announced the hire Monday. Pettitte, 46, played for the Yankees 15 seasons, winning the World Series five times and making three All-Star appearances. He was also the 2001 ALCS MVP.

Pettitte retired after the 2013 season as the Yankees' all-time leader in strikeouts. He is the co-leader in games started and ranks third in wins in Yankees history.

The Yankees did not give specifics on Pettitte's role, only writing: "Today, the New York Yankees would like to welcome aboard Special Advisor to the General Manager, Andrew Eugene Pettitte" on social media. Pettitte was on the list of Yankees spring training instructors.

That list also included Mariano Rivera, Reggie Jackson, Alfonso Soriano, Carlos Beltran and Ron Guidry, among other former Yankees. Beltran was hired for the same role as Pettitte. Jorge Posada, Pettitte's former Yankees teammate was hired for the same role under Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter.

Pettitte posted a 2.87 career ERA. He was 256-153 as a starter, winning 219 times for the Yankees during his tenure. Pettitte also played three seasons for the Houston Astros.