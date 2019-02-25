Troy Tulowitzki homers in first at-bat with New York Yankees

Former Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (R) signed with the New York Yankees in January. He hit a home run in his first at-bat with the club during a spring training appearance Monday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by Darren Calabrese/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki went yard in his first at-bat with the New York Yankees in a spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday in Tampa, Fla.

The solo shot also came on the Yankees' first at-bat of the 3-0 victory.

Tulowitzki -- who signed with the Yankees in January after being cut by the Blue Jays -- stepped up to face Toronto star Marcus Stroman as the team's leadoff hitter. Stroman began the exchange by earning a called strike on his former teammate.

Tulowitzki sent his next offering over the right field fence for a 1-0 lead.

The Yankees added another run on a Kyle Higashioka leadoff solo shot in the bottom of the second frame. Jorge Saez plated Ryan McBroom on a ground out in the bottom of the sixth inning for the final run of the game.

Tulowitzki went 1-for-2 with an RBI and run scored in the win. The 13-year veteran did not play last season due to foot injuries. The five-time All-Star hit .254 with 24 home runs and 79 RBIs in his last full season in 2016 for Toronto.

The Yankees host the Philadelphia Phillies in another spring training clash at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday in Tampa.