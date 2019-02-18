The Boston Red Sox are the betting favorite to claim another Commissioner's Trophy in 2019, followed by their American League East rival, the New York Yankees. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Oddsmakers have listed the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees as the co-favorites to win the 2019 World Series.

BookMaker.eu listed the defending champion Red Sox as a +571 favorite to hoist the trophy. The American League East rival Yankees are listed at +581.

The Miami Marlins have the longest odds at winning it all at +100000 or 1000 to 1. The Houston Astros (+687) and Los Angeles Dodgers (+750) are next in line with the best odds to win the World Series.

The Baltimore Orioles (+90000), Detroit Tigers (+36500) and Kansas City Royals (+32500) follow the Marlins with the bleakest chance of winning it all.

BookMaker.eu oddsmakers say the Red Sox are a +266 favorite to hang the American League pennant, just ahead of the Yankees at +271.

The Dodgers have +347 odds to claim the National League pennant. The Philadelphia Phillies have +565 odds to win the National League, ahead of the Chicago Cubs at +580.

World Series odds will likely be altered when prized free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado sign deals in free agency this spring. Both players are fielding high-dollar offers from multiple clubs.

The Yankees haven't appeared in a World Series since winning in 2009. Boston has won the World Series four times since 2004. The Yankees have improved their odds this offseason by making several moves in free agency, including signing shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, pitchers James Paxton and Adam Ottavino and second baseman D.J. LeMahieu.