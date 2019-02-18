MLB to use pitch clock during spring training; could be added in regular season

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The MLB will use pitch clocks in Grapefruit and Cactus League spring training games and could implement the clock during the regular season.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred met with reporters at Grapefruit League Media Day on Sunday and announced the change.

Manfred's purpose for implementing the pitch clock is to "start getting ready for the possibility that we're going to use the pitch clock on Opening Day."

The rule change can go into effect if the MLB Players' Association agrees to the proposal, or if the league decides to use its collectively bargained right to unilaterally implement it. Under the current CBA, Manfred can enforce rule changes if the MLBPA is given at least one year of notice.

The MLB proposed the concept of a pitch clock two years ago, meaning Manfred can impose the new rule at any time without the approval of the MLBPA.

Manfred said he isn't committed to a pitch clock in the regular season yet, and using it in spring training doesn't mean the league will add it in the 162-game season. He wants to reach an agreement with current players.

The MLB commissioner confirmed there are no additional rule changes planned during spring training.