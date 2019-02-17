New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia to retire after 2019 season

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia announced Saturday that the 2019 season will be his final year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia is calling it quits after the 2019 season.

Sabathia held a press conference Saturday at the Yankees' spring training complex and announced that he will retire after the conclusion of the upcoming season.

"I just wanted to make this announcement that 2019 will be my final season," Sabathia told reporters. "I want to, obviously, thank a lot of people. I wouldn't be here today, 18 years in the big leagues, without so many different people."

The 38-year-old enters his 19th MLB season. Sabathia said he made his retirement decision earlier in the offseason and only wanted to play with the Yankees.

Sabathia was 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 29 starts last season. He is recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, marking the third straight year he required a cleanup.

The Cleveland Indians drafted Sabathia in the first round (20th overall) of the 1998 MLB Draft. The Indians traded Sabathia to the Milwaukee Brewers on July 7, 2008, for Matt LaPorta, Michael Brantley, Zach Jackson and Rob Bryson.

Sabathia spent the remainder of the 2008 season with the Brewers before signing with the Yankees on Dec. 18, 2018. The left-handed pitcher won his lone championship in his first season with New York.

Sabathia is a six-time MLB All-Star and won the AL Cy Young Award in 2007. He has a 246-153 record with a 3.70 ERA and 2,986 strikeouts in his MLB career. He is 14 strikeouts away from becoming the 17th pitcher in league history to join the 3,000 strikeout club.