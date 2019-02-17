Milwaukee Brewers, Mike Moustakas agree to one-year deal

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas agreed to a one-year contract with the club Sunday. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Infielder Mike Moustakas agreed to a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Sources told the MLB Network and USA Today Sports that Moustakas agreed to a one-year deal with the club. The contract is worth $10 million and includes a mutual option for 2020.

The deal is pending a physical. The team hasn't confirmed the agreement.

The Kansas City Royals selected Moustakas with the second overall pick in the 2007 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut with the club June 10, 2011.

Moustakas remained with the Royals until 2018, when the Brewers traded Brett Phillips and Jorge Lopez to Kansas City in exchange for him on July 28, 2018.

Moustakas had a .251 batting average with 28 home runs and a career-high 95 RBIs with the Royals and Brewers last season.

The Brewers won the National League Central in 2018. Moustakas went 8-for-40 in the postseason and had a walk-off hit in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Colorado Rockies.

The Brewers' third baseman originally declined his half of a mutual option on Oct. 30, 2018, for the 2019 season, making him a free agent.