Jorge Polanco (11) and the Minnesota Twins are nearing a contract extension that will cover seven years and guarantee about $25 million. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Twins are close to a long-term contract extension with shortstop Jorge Polanco.

Sources told MLB.com and ESPN on Thursday that Polanco and the Twins are in agreement on a contract that will cover seven years and guarantee about $25 million. The sides are finishing the contract, and at least five years of the deal are guaranteed.

Sources told ESPN that Polanco's deal will be close to the contracts received by the Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez and St. Louis Cardinals' Kolten Wong. It would buy out one remaining pre-arbitration year, all three arbitration years and cover up to three free-agent seasons.

The 25-year-old shortstop was entering his final pre-arbitration year in 2019. He would have become arbitration-eligible for the first time in 2020.

Polanco became the Twins' primary shortstop halfway through the 2016 season. Last year, he served an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a banned substance. He returned and played in 77 games, posting a .288 batting average with six home runs and 42 RBIs.