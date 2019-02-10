Pittsburgh Pirates to sign free-agent outfielder Melky Cabrera

Former Kansas City Royals outfielder Melky Cabrera agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Veteran outfielder Melky Cabrera agreed to a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Cabrera agreed to a minor league deal that includes an invitation to the club's spring training camp.

The Pirates haven't officially announced the signing of Cabrera. Sources told ESPN that he will be guaranteed $1.15 million if he makes the Pirates' roster. His deal also includes $850,000 in performance bonuses.

The 34-year-old Cabrera played in 78 games for the Cleveland Indians last season. He had a .280 batting average with six home runs.

Cabrera has a chance to make the Pirates' opening day roster as the team's fourth outfielder and switch-hitting batter off the bench. Corey Dickerson will return in left field, while Starling Marte will start in center field.

Pittsburgh signed Lonnie Chisenhall, another former Indians outfielder, to play in right field while Gregory Polanco recovers from shoulder surgery. Cabrera could form a committee with Chisenhall in right field until Polanco returns.

Cabrera debuted with the New York Yankees in 2005 before spending time with the Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox and Indians.