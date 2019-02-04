Miami Marlins trade reliever Nick Wittgren to Cleveland Indians

Former New York Yankees and current Cleveland Indians pitcher A.J. Cole was designated for assignment following a trade between the Indians and Miami Marlins. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins traded relief pitcher Nick Wittgren to the Cleveland Indians, both teams announced Monday.

The Indians sent minor league pitcher Jordan Milbrath in exchange for Wittgren. Cleveland designated right-handed pitcher A.J. Cole for assignment to make room for Wittgren on the 40-man roster.

The Marlins selected Wittgren in the ninth round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He made his debut with the Marlins on April 19, 2016, and spent parts of the last three seasons with the club.

The 27-year-old reliever has a 9-5 record with a 3.60 ERA in 118 career relief appearances. Last season, Wittgren pitched 33 2/3 innings across 32 appearances, finishing with a 2.94 ERA and 31 strikeouts.

The Indians selected Milbrath in the 35th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He played the last six seasons in the franchise's minor league system.

Cleveland claimed Cole off waivers from the New York Yankees last month. He spent time with the Washington Nationals and Yankees in 2018, posting a 6.14 ERA in 32 contests (two starts).

Miami also announced it claimed right-handed pitcher Austin Brice off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.