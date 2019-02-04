Pittsburgh Pirates bring back Francisco Liriano on minor league contract

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Francisco Liriano (47) re-signed with the club Monday on a minor league deal. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Pitcher Francisco Liriano is rejoining the Pittsburgh Pirates on a minor league deal, the team announced Monday.

Sources told The Athletic that Liriano's deal includes an invitation to spring training, and he can earn $1.8 million if he makes the MLB roster. The contract also has $1.5 million in incentives.

The 35-year-old Liriano pitched for the Detroit Tigers last season. He posted a 5-12 record with a 4.58 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched (26 starts).

Liriano played previously with the Pirates from 2013-16. He was 41-36 with a 3.67 ERA in 107 starts during his time with the team.

OFFICIAL: The Pirates today agreed to terms on a minor league contract with LHP Francisco Liriano, which includes an invitation to big league camp.



Welcome back, Frankie! pic.twitter.com/SLkpzYbOGb — Pirates (@Pirates) February 5, 2019

The veteran pitcher also spent time with the Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins. He was an All-Star with the Twins in the 2006 season.

Liriano is 107-111 with a 4.18 ERA in his 13-season MLB career. The Pirates expect Liriano to compete for a spot in the club's bullpen as a reliever.