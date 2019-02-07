Trending Stories

WNBA star Maya Moore skipping 2019 season to follow 'ministry dreams'
Redskins RB Derrius Guice shows off speed after ACL surgeries
Atlanta Falcons cut K Matt Bryant, CB Robert Alford
Falcons' Matt Ryan wanted NFC Championship game 'decided on the field'
Bucks acquire sharpshooting big man Nikola Mirotic in trade with Pelicans

Photo Gallery

 
Patrick Mahomes, Shaquem Griffin win NFL Honors

Latest News

Body found in plane wreckage identified as Emiliano Sala
Rangers sign All-Star Hunter Pence, Matt Davidson to minor league deals
Magic trade Jonathon Simmons, draft picks to 76ers for Markelle Fultz
Winter storm pounds central U.S., Seattle bracing for snowy weekend
Toronto Raptors to trade Greg Monroe to Brooklyn Nets; will be waived
 
Back to Article
/