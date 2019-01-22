Asdrubal Cabrera joining Texas Rangers on one-year pact

Former New York Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera warms up with Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the mound on April 5 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Free agent infielder Asdrubal Cabrera has agreed to a contract with the Texas Rangers.

Sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Cabrera's pact is for one year and in the $3.5 million to $5 million range. The agreement is pending a physical.

Cabrera, 33, hit .262 with 23 home runs and 75 RBIs in 147 games last season for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. The two-time All-Star began the season with the Mets, before being traded to the Phillies in July.

The 12-year veteran owns a career .269 batting average. He has 162 career long balls. Cabrera began his career with the Cleveland Indians. He also suited up for the Washington Nationals and Tampa Bay Rays, before joining the Mets in 2016.

Cabrera will likely slide in and replace future Hall of Fame third baseman Adrian Beltre, who retired in November.