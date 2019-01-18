Tim Tebow hit .273 with six home runs and 36 RBIs in 84 games in 2018 for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Tim Tebow is heading back to Florida with the New York Mets for big league camp this spring.

The NFL quarterback-turned-Major League Baseball prospect got the call on Thursday. Tebow -- who also attended MLB spring training last year -- hit .273 with six home runs and 36 RBIs in 84 games in 2018 for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

He hit .226 with eight homers and 52 RBIs in 126 games in 2017 in spells with the Class A Advanced St. Lucie Mets and Class A Columbia Fireflies.

Tebow had a chance at making his MLB debut last season before suffering a right hand injury. He had surgery in July.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is unlikely to make the Mets' opening day roster but could make his debut later in the season.

The Mets have their first spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at 1:10 p.m. on Feb. 23 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, Fla.