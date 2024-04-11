Trending
April 11, 2024 / 8:22 AM

Golf: Expected thunderstorms delay start of 2024 Masters Tournament

By Alex Butler
Golfers walk off the green on hole No. 8 during the Par 3 Contest at the 2024 Masters Tournament on Wednesday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 5 | Golfers walk off the green on hole No. 8 during the Par 3 Contest at the 2024 Masters Tournament on Wednesday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Expected thunderstorms pushed back the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament by at least two-and-a-half hours, tournament officials announced Thursday morning.

The first major of the season was set to tee off at 8 a.m. EDT at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. The round is now scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on the first tee.

Fans will be allowed on site at 9:30 a.m., while the honorary starters ceremony will be held at 10:10 a.m. World No. 52 Jake Knapp and No. 63 Erik van Rooyen will be the first active competitors to tee off, as part of Group 1.

No. 12 Hideki Matusyama, No. 28 Justin Thomas and No. 31 Will Zalatoris are expected to start the first round at 12:48 a.m., about 12 minutes after Group 1. No. 3 Jon Rahm -- the defending champion -- No. 10 Matt Fitzpatrick and No. 70 Nick Dunlap will start 12 minutes later.

No. 1 Scottie Scheffler -- the tournament favorite -- No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 5 Xander Schauffele will tee off in the next group at 1:12 p.m. No. 6 Viktor Hovland, No. 4 Wyndham Clark and No. 68 Cameron Smith will tee off at 1:24 p.m.

No. 959 Tiger Woods, No. 11 Max Homa and No. 21 Jason Day will tee off at 3:54 p.m. No. 33 Brooks Koepka, No. 8 Brian Harman and No. 23 Tom Kim will start the next group at 4:06 p.m. No. 18 Jordan Spieth, No. 9 Ludvig Aberg and No. 15 Sahith Theegala will start 12 minutes later.

No. 13 Tommy Fleetwood and No. 20 Collin Morikawa and No. 336 Dustin Johnson will tee off in the final group at 4:30 p.m.

The 89-player field includes 18 former Masters champions. Rahm, McIlroy, Schauffele, Koepka, Matsuyama and Spieth join Scheffler as the top expected contenders for the green jacket.

The first two rounds of the Masters will air Thursday and Friday on ESPN. The final two rounds will air Saturday and Sunday on CBS. Streaming coverage of the Masters will be available on Masters.com, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app.

No rain is in the forecast from Friday through Sunday in Augusta.

Young golfers swing into Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

Parker Tang waves his hat after winning the overall in the boys 7-9 group at the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 7, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Iowa Hawkeyes to retire Caitlin Clark's No. 22 basketball jersey
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Iowa Hawkeyes to retire Caitlin Clark's No. 22 basketball jersey
April 11 (UPI) -- Iowa will honor college basketball legend Caitlin Clark by retiring her No. 22 jersey, commemorating one of the best collegiate athletic careers in history, Hawkeyes athletic director Beth Goetz announced.
Irving, Doncic power streaking Mavericks past Heat
NBA // 10 hours ago
Irving, Doncic power streaking Mavericks past Heat
MIAMI, April 10 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic accessed his array of acrobatic jump shots while Kyrie Irving was a dribbling and finishing fiend, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 111-92 rout of the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami.
Arrest warrant issued for Chiefs' Rashee Rice after Dallas crash
NFL // 11 hours ago
Arrest warrant issued for Chiefs' Rashee Rice after Dallas crash
April 10 (UPI) -- Police issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, who faces eight charges related to a crash he was involved in last month in Dallas, authorities announced.
Ravens legend Terrell Suggs arrested on intimidation, gun charges after Starbucks incident
NFL // 13 hours ago
Ravens legend Terrell Suggs arrested on intimidation, gun charges after Starbucks incident
April 10 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens legend Terrell Suggs was arrested on charges of threatening and disorderly conduct with a weapon, related to an alleged incident at a Scottsdale, Ariz., Starbucks drive-thru, police said Wednesday.
Jacksonville Jaguars, linebacker Josh Allen agree to $150M contract
NFL // 23 hours ago
Jacksonville Jaguars, linebacker Josh Allen agree to $150M contract
April 10 (UPI) -- Pro Bowl linebacker Josh Allen and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo injures calf vs. Celtics; Achilles intact
NBA // 1 day ago
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo injures calf vs. Celtics; Achilles intact
April 10 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a non-contact calf injury during a win over the Boston Celtics, but his Achilles tendon is expected to be intact.
Orioles to call up Jackson Holliday, MLB's top prospect
MLB // 1 day ago
Orioles to call up Jackson Holliday, MLB's top prospect
April 10 (UPI) -- Baseball's top prospect is headed to the big leagues, with the Baltimore Orioles set to promote minor-league infielder Jackson Holliday.
Golf: Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Jon Rahm among 2024 Masters favorites
Sports News // 1 day ago
Golf: Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Jon Rahm among 2024 Masters favorites
April 10 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Jon Rahm are among the expected contenders at the 2024 Masters Tournament, which is scheduled to tee off Thursday in Augusta, Ga.
Stanford's Tara VanDerveer, NCAA's winningest basketball coach, to retire
Sports News // 1 day ago
Stanford's Tara VanDerveer, NCAA's winningest basketball coach, to retire
April 10 (UPI) -- Stanford's Tara VanDerveer, the winningest coach in women's or men's college basketball history, will retire after 45 seasons.
NFL safety Logan Ryan, two-time Super Bowl champion, to retire
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL safety Logan Ryan, two-time Super Bowl champion, to retire
April 9 (UPI) -- Veteran safety Logan Ryan, who won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, will retire from the NFL after 11 seasons, he announced Tuesday on social media.
