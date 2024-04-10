Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 10, 2024 / 5:10 AM

Golf: Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Jon Rahm among 2024 Masters favorites

By Alex Butler
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler arrives on the practice tee two days before the start of the the Masters Tournament on Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler arrives on the practice tee two days before the start of the the Masters Tournament on Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Jon Rahm are among the expected contenders at the 2024 Masters Tournament, which is scheduled tol tee off Thursday in Augusta, Ga.

The first major of the season is to be held Thursday through Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club. The first two rounds of the Masters will air Thursday and Friday on ESPN. The final two rounds will air Saturday and Sunday on CBS.

Advertisement

Streaming coverage of the Masters will be available on Masters.com, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app. The honorary starters ceremony will tee off at 8:15 a.m. EDT Thursday and be shown on Masters.com.

"It would be quite special to be one of the few players to win it more than once and be able to have [the green jacket] at home for more than one year," Rahm told reporters Tuesday in Augusta.

Advertisement

No. 2 Rory McIlroy, No. 5 Xander Schauffele, No. 33 Brooks Koepka, No. 12 Hideki Matsuyama and No. 18 Jordan Spieth join Rahm (No. 3) and Scheffler as favorites to win the green jacket and $3.24 million first-place prize.

The 89-player field includes 18 former Masters champions, including 15-time major winner Tiger Woods. Woods, the No. 959 player in the world, withdrew from his only other event this season, the Genesis Invitational, in February because of an illness.

He withdrew from the Masters in the third round last year, citing plantar fasciitis. This year, he can set a Masters record by making the third-round cut for the 24th consecutive time.

Woods cited consistency, longevity and his understanding of how to play the 7,555-yard course as keys for his success in Augusta.

"That's one of the reasons why you see players in their 50s and 60s make cuts here or players in their late 40s have runs at winning the event," Woods said. "You still have to go out and execute it, but there is a lot of knowledge that goes into understanding how to play it."

Woods, 48, said "every shot that isn't in the tee box" will be a physical challenge, due to his chronic back and leg issues. He said his right ankle injury, which resulted in his 2023 Masters exit, no longer hurts.

Advertisement

Several players cited greens and tee box changes throughout the years at Augusta, but said the overall configuration of the greens and angles remain similar. The Masters is the only major played annually at the same site.

The famed, brilliant azaleas, meticulously mowed bright green lawns and crowds of ancient trees remain course staples, but some holes are lengthened, resurfaced and reshaped.

"This golf course gets you to chase things a little more than other golf courses, if you make a bogey or get yourself out of position, because it always tempts you to do something you think you can do," McIlroy said.

"I'm pretty confident in my golf game and think I can do most things, but sometimes you have to be the conservative route and be a little more disciplined and patient."

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday's opening round and could become an early factor, potentially altering tee times or pushing first-round play into Friday. The weather is expected to be clear, but windy, on Friday. No rain is expected Saturday or Sunday.

"There are so many factors here," said No. 6 Viktor Hovland said. "Obviously, the wind here swirls. You can hit good shots, but the wind might swirl or you might read a situation wrong. Even through there is not that much water around the greens or off the tees, there are a lot of really penal shots around the greens."

Advertisement

"There is some factor of luck in there, but I think it's also cool that you see the guys with certain course management styles usually do pretty well year in and year out."

Masters TV schedule

All times EDT

Thursday

First-round coverage from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Friday

Second-round coverage from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Third-round coverage from 3 to 7 p.m. on CBS

Sunday

Final-round coverage from 2 to 7 p.m. on CBS

Young golfers swing into Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

Parker Tang waves his hat after winning the overall in the boys 7-9 group at the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 7, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

NFL safety Logan Ryan, two-time Super Bowl champion, to retire
NFL // 19 hours ago
NFL safety Logan Ryan, two-time Super Bowl champion, to retire
April 9 (UPI) -- Veteran safety Logan Ryan, who won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, will retire from the NFL after 11 seasons, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Cristiano Ronaldo red-carded for elbowing Saudi Super Cup soccer foe
Soccer // 20 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo red-carded for elbowing Saudi Super Cup soccer foe
April 9 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo used his right elbow to push away a defender, sending him to the ground and resulting in a red card during an Al-Nassr Saudi Super Cup semifinal loss to Al-Hilal.
Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres stage historic 8-run comeback vs. Cubs
MLB // 21 hours ago
Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres stage historic 8-run comeback vs. Cubs
April 9 (UPI) -- Fernando Tatis Jr. sent a go-ahead homer screaming over the left field fence to cap off an 8-run comeback, leading the San Diego Padres to a historically dramatic victory over the Chicago Cubs in San Diego.
Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits bomb, inside the parker vs. Brewers
MLB // 21 hours ago
Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits bomb, inside the parker vs. Brewers
April 9 (UPI) -- Shortstop Elly De La Cruz showcased his versatility with a 450-foot homer from the left side of the plate before racing 20 mph around the bases on an inside-the-parker in a Cincinnati Reds win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
College basketball: UConn beats Purdue to repeat as men's national champions
Sports News // 1 day ago
College basketball: UConn beats Purdue to repeat as men's national champions
April 8 (UPI) -- UConn Huskies defenders sustained a breathless intensity, cooling the Purdue Boilermakers' sharpshooters en route to a second-consecutive men's basketball national championship Monday in Glendale, Ariz.
Soccer greats Lloyd, Chastain headline spring roster of U.S. Sports Envoys
Soccer // 1 day ago
Soccer greats Lloyd, Chastain headline spring roster of U.S. Sports Envoys
April 8 (UPI) -- U.S. legends Carli Lloyd and Brandi Chastain are spearheading this year's spring roster of Soccer Sports Envoys chosen to represent the country abroad, the State Department announced Monday.
USPS honors Hank Aaron on 50th anniversary of record-breaking homer
MLB // 1 day ago
USPS honors Hank Aaron on 50th anniversary of record-breaking homer
April 8 (UPI) -- Legendary baseball slugger Henry "Hank" Aaron was honored Monday with a commemorative "Forever" stamp issued on the 50th anniversary of his greatest achievement, the U.S. Postal Service announced.
UConn-Purdue basketball title game pits nation's best player vs. defending champion
Sports News // 1 day ago
UConn-Purdue basketball title game pits nation's best player vs. defending champion
April 8 (UPI) -- The nation's best player will take on the country's' top team to decide the 2024 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament finale, with Zach Edey leading Purdue against reigning champion UConn on Monday in Arizona.
Newcomers added as Kentucky Derby field nears completion
Sports News // 1 day ago
Newcomers added as Kentucky Derby field nears completion
April 8 (UPI) -- The Kentucky Derby field is all but set after weekend horse racing action -- with a couple newcomers crashing the party.
Texas' T'Vondre Sweat, a 2024 NFL Draft prospect, arrested, charged with DWI
NFL // 1 day ago
Texas' T'Vondre Sweat, a 2024 NFL Draft prospect, arrested, charged with DWI
April 8 (UPI) -- Former Texas defensive tackle D'Vondre Sweat, a 2024 NFL Draft prospect, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Austin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Newcomers added as Kentucky Derby field nears completion
Newcomers added as Kentucky Derby field nears completion
Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits bomb, inside the parker vs. Brewers
Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits bomb, inside the parker vs. Brewers
Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres stage historic 8-run comeback vs. Cubs
Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres stage historic 8-run comeback vs. Cubs
College basketball: UConn beats Purdue to repeat as men's national champions
College basketball: UConn beats Purdue to repeat as men's national champions
NFL safety Logan Ryan, two-time Super Bowl champion, to retire
NFL safety Logan Ryan, two-time Super Bowl champion, to retire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement