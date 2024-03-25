Delayed Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy TGL golf league to launch in January

1 of 3 | A campus-wide rendering of SoFi Center is shown in 2024 at the Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Photo courtesy of TGL presented by SoFi

March 25 (UPI) -- The inaugural season of TGL will start in January, a year later than its initial launch date, the tech-infused golf league started by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy said Monday. Woods and McIlroy announced the league in 2022, and it will run in partnership with the PGA Tour and include team events in SoFi Center at the Palm Beach State College branch campus in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Advertisement

The league initially was to begin play at the beginning of this year, but November storm damage at the SoFi Center resulted in a postponed launch. The first event of TGL is now scheduled to air in primetime Jan. 7 on ESPN and ESPN+.

Six teams of PGA Tour stars will compete in the first three matches through the first three Tuesdays of January in the custom-built, 250,000 square-foot SoFi Center, which features a 3,000 square-foot screen, a short-game complex with a 41-yard-wide turntable and a transforming green.

The facility includes 1,500 seats for fans to watch golfers compete on the 97-yard long, 50-yard wide field of play.

"As we plan the 2025 launch of TGL presented by SoFi, we now have the first three Tuesdays in January circled to introduce sports fans to this new form of team golf," said Mike McCarley, the founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, which owns TGL.

"January is a tremendous time of year for fans looking for prime time sports, and TGL's launch will complement the start of the PGA Tour season and take advantage of ESPN's promotional machine across their coverage of the NFL and college football playoffs,"

"We're grateful for our tremendous partner, SoFi, which shares in our vision to harness technology to create new approaches within traditional institutions. As construction proceeds on SoFi Center, we're eager to introduce sports fans to TGL as we focus on the league's debut this coming January."

McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and a fourth member will compete for Boston Common Golf Club. Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover will play for Atlanta Drive GC.

Woods will team up with three to-be-announced players to form Jupiter Links Golf Club.

Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose will play for Los Angeles Golf Club. Rosters for TGL New York and TGL San Francisco will be announced later.

Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim, Cameron Young, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry and Kevin Kisner are the others golfers committed to playing in TGL.