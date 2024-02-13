Trending
Feb. 13, 2024

Tiger Woods unveils Sun Day Red apparel brand ahead of 2024 golf debut

By Alex Butler
Tiger Woods, known for his token red shirt in final rounds on Sundays, parlayed the trend into his new apparel brand, Sun Day Red. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
1 of 5 | Tiger Woods, known for his token red shirt in final rounds on Sundays, parlayed the trend into his new apparel brand, Sun Day Red. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- With his three-decade partnership with Nike in the past, Tiger Woods turned to TaylorMade to form the Sun Day Red apparel brand ahead of his 2024 golf debut.

The 15-time major champion announced the brand Monday at a news conference in Pacific Palisades, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles.

"It's the right time in my life," Woods said at the launch event, according to ESPN. "It's transitional. I'm no longer a kid anymore. Life changes. I have kids and this is an important part of transition part of my life. I want to have a brand that I'm proud of going forward."

The brand name is a nod to Woods' traditional garb from final rounds of tournaments, when he sports a red shirt and black pants on Sundays. A logo for the brand is in the shape of a tiger, with 15 stripes representing his 15 major titles.

The first line of apparel for Sun Day Red will be released May 1. Women's and children's lines also will be available.

Woods will tee off in the first round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. The tournament, which will run through Sunday, will air on ESPN+, Golf Channel and CBS.
"I have learned so much over the years and have a lifetime of experience adjusting my apparel and footwear to help me play better based on the way it was constructed," Woods said in a news release. "There are things that I could tell you that no one knew I was doing over the years. I'm ready to share those secrets with the world."

