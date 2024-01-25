Golfer Nick Dunlap turns professional after forgoing $1.5 million prize

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Golfer Nick Dunlap, who was ineligible to collect a $1.5 million prize for winning last week's American Express tournament as an amateur, will leave the University of Alabama and turn professional, he announced Thursday.

"It was the easiest, hardest decision I've ever had to make, by far" Dunlap told reporters at a news conference in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Dunlap, 20, will halt play for the Crimson Tide amid his sophomore season and join the PGA Tour as a full-time member. He was the No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur champion also won the 2023 U.S. Amateur title in August, becoming just the second golfer in history to win both crowns. Tiger Woods won both titles three times before turning professional in 1996.

On Sunday, Dunlap became the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour in 33 years, following Phil Mickelson's victory at the 1991 Northern Telecom Open.

He carded a four-round score of 29-under par to edge second-place Christiaan Bezuidenhout by one stroke at the American Express, held in La Quinta, Calif.

Dunlap would have collected the $1.5 million first-place prize, had he been a professional. Instead, the then-amateur has to decline the cash and 500 FedEx Cup points. Bezuidenhout, a 29-year-old professional, collected the $1.5 million.

"I said it out there, if you [asked]: 'Would you take the prize money or playing on the PGA Tour?' I'd say play on the PGA Tour every time," Dunlap said Thursday.

Dunlap he will make his professional debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from Feb. 1 to 4 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The Huntsville, Ala., native is the No. 68 player in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Dunlap played as an amateur last year in the U.S. Open and Bermuda Championship, but missed the third-round cut at both tournaments.

His victory Sunday granted him the offer of full PGA Tour membership through 2026.

Dunlap, who is the youngest player on tour, also will receive placement in the Players Championship, Masters Tournament, PGA Championship and U.S. Open. He played in the 2022 U.S. Open, where he also missed the third-round cut.

Dunlap said he plans to continue living in Tuscaloosa.

"I was very fortunate that everybody had the same opinion about it, and my teammates were awesome about it and very supportive," Dunlap said. "It goes back to the family that Alabama has. They were very supportive and wanted me to chase my dream."