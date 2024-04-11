Trending
April 11, 2024 / 12:02 PM

Honorary starters Nicklaus, Player, Watson tee off 2024 Masters

By Alex Butler
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus tees off from hole No. 1 during the honorary starters ceremony at the Masters Tournament on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 6 | Golf legend Jack Nicklaus tees off from hole No. 1 during the honorary starters ceremony at the Masters Tournament on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Golf icons Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson continued the honorary starters tradition at the 88th Masters Tournament, teeing off on the first hole at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday in Augusta, Ga.

The ceremonial launch for the first major of the season was delayed by two-and-a-half hours because of expected thunderstorms in the area.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the 2024 Masters is officially underway," Masters chairman Fred Ridley said to conclude the ceremony.

Player, 88, took the first shot, smacking his drive up the fairway of the hole, known as Tea Olive. The nine-time major winner claimed three Masters titles during his decorated career.

"Not so easy to put the ball on the tee anymore," Player said, before hitting his shot and performing a leg-kick celebration.

Nicklaus, arguably the greatest golfer in history, followed. The record 18-time major winner also owns the most Masters titles, earning green jackets in 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975 and 1986.

"Watch out on the left and right," the 84-year-old said, before hitting his drive and triggering cheers from the gallery.

Watson, 74, hit the final ceremonial shot. The eight-time major champion won two of those titles at Augusta in 1977 and 1981.

"Jack, you never hit a hook off this tee in your life," Watson said to Nicklaus, before hitting his tee shot.

The honorary starters tradition started in 1963. Nicklaus first participated in 2010, while Player first teed off in 2012. Watson joined Nicklaus and Player in 2022.

Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp were the first active players to tee off in the 2024 edition of the tournament. The hit their shots at about 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

The remaining competitors in the 89-player field are scheduled to tee off their first rounds through 4:30 p.m. at Augusta.

Young golfers swing into Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

Parker Tang waves his hat after winning the overall in the boys 7-9 group at the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 7, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

