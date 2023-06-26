Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
June 26, 2023 / 1:22 PM

Red Sox, Liverpool owners buy Boston team in Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy golf league

By Alex Butler
1/5
Principal owner John Henry and the Fenway Sports Group will own one of the six teams in TGL. File Photo by Mark Thomas/UPI
Principal owner John Henry and the Fenway Sports Group will own one of the six teams in TGL. File Photo by Mark Thomas/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool and Pittsburgh Penguins, purchased a Boston TGL team, the golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy announced Monday.

Woods and McIlroy announced the new, tech-infused golf league in August through their company TMRW Sports. TGL is expected to start play in January.

Advertisement

TGL announced the Los Angeles Golf Club as its first team on June 8. That club is owned by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Venus Williams. The Los Angeles and Boston teams will compete against four other teams, which have yet to be announced.

"We are excited for this new journey as one of the six inaugural TGL teams in honor of a city whose love and passion for sports is unparalleled," Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner said in a news release.

Advertisement

"Through this new, tech-focused version of the game, New England sports fans will soon have a team of world-class PGA Tour players to cheer for and redefine for this community what it means to play the game in the modern era. We owe tremendous thanks to Tiger, Rory, and Mike for creating this innovative new league and allowing us to be present at its creation."
Advertisement

The Boston team will announce its name, logo and team members later this year. Fenway Sports Group was an initial investor in TMRW Sports in October.

RELATED PGA Tour, Saudi-funded LIV Golf asked to testify at Senate hearing

The new golf league offers a fresh approach to the sport with a focus on technology, innovation, and fan engagement. A purpose-built venue in Palm Beach, Florida, will combine a data-rich virtual course with a state-of-the-art short game complex creating a unique experience for the fans in the stands and watching around the world.

The new league will feature the world's top players in a two-hour, team golf competition that merges physical and virtual golf airing in primetime and beginning in January 2024. The TGL Boston team will play in five regular season matches against the other TGL teams, followed by semi-final and finals series.

No. 2 Jon Rahm, McIlroy (No. 3), No. 6 Xander Schauffele, No. 8 Matt Fitzpatrick, No. 9 Max Homa, No. 17 Justin Thomas, No. 20 Collin Morikawa, No. 31 Justin Rose, No. 35 Rickie Fowler, No. 39 Adam Scott, No. 42 Billy Horschel and Woods (No. 1,094) are among the players committed to TGL, which partnered with the PGA Tour.

Advertisement

The formation of TGL occurred amid the two-year legal battle between the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV Golf Series, which recently announced an agreement to form their own entity. In that announcement, the golf partners said players who were suspended or left the PGA Tour to participate in LIV Golf could return for the 2024 season.

No LIV Golf competitors are included on the current TGL roster, but could become eligible to join if the PGA Tour finalizes that pathway for return.

TGL will hold events Monday nights at a custom-built venue. TGL described the venues as "a data-rich, virtual course complete with a tech-infused, short-game complex."

Three PGA Tour players will be on each team during the 15-event regular season, followed by the playoffs and championship match.

Read More

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to launch tech-infused golf league Wyndham Clark wins 2023 U.S. Open

Latest Headlines

Toronto FC fires manager Bob Bradley
Soccer // 3 hours ago
Toronto FC fires manager Bob Bradley
June 26 (UPI) -- Toronto FC fired manager Bob Bradley after winning just three of their first 20 games this season, the MLS franchise announced Monday.
Actor Ryan Reynolds purchases stake in Alpine Formula 1 team
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Actor Ryan Reynolds purchases stake in Alpine Formula 1 team
June 26 (UPI) -- Actor Ryan Reynolds is adding to his sports investment portfolio, joining a group for a 24% stake in Alpine, the Formula 1 racing team announced Monday.
Ruoning Yin claims Women's PGA Championship for first major title
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Ruoning Yin claims Women's PGA Championship for first major title
June 26 (UPI) -- Ruoning Yin made four birdies en route to a final-round 4-under 67, edging Yuka Saso by one stroke to claim her first major title at the 2023 Women's PGA Championship in Springfield, N.J.
Minnesota Timberwolves, center Naz Reid agree to $42M deal
NBA // 6 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves, center Naz Reid agree to $42M deal
June 26 (UPI) -- Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a 3-year, $42 million contract, keeping the center out of free agency.
Florida ties College World Series with record 24 runs vs. LSU
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Florida ties College World Series with record 24 runs vs. LSU
June 26 (UPI) -- Florida responded to its Game 1 setback with a College World Series record 24 runs in Game 2, breezing by LSU to tie the best-of-three matchup in Omaha.
World's top-rated horse, Equinox, wins in Japan as Royal Ascot wraps up in England
Sports News // 9 hours ago
World's top-rated horse, Equinox, wins in Japan as Royal Ascot wraps up in England
June 26 (UPI) -- The king and queen and jockey Frankie Dettori were the stars at Royal Ascot, which wrapped up Saturday, but in Japan it was all about the world's top-rated horse, Equinox, who won his fourth straight top-level race.
Assault charge against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams dropped
NFL // 1 day ago
Assault charge against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams dropped
June 24 (UPI) -- An assault charge against Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver Davante Adams was dismissed, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City municipal court said.
Raptors' Gradey Dick cites 'Wizard of Oz,' honors Kansas with NBA Draft suit
NBA // 2 days ago
Raptors' Gradey Dick cites 'Wizard of Oz,' honors Kansas with NBA Draft suit
June 23 (UPI) -- Former Kansas star Gradey Dick wore a vibrant, sparkling suit, a nod to Dorothy's ruby red slippers in "The Wizard of Oz," honoring his home state during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.
Rays bench SS Wander Franco as manager cites not being 'best teammate'
MLB // 3 days ago
Rays bench SS Wander Franco as manager cites not being 'best teammate'
June 23 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays benched star shortstop Wander Franco for at least two games because of concerns about his frustration and ability to be a good teammate, manager Kevin Cash told reporters.
Orcas circle, attack sailing yacht during Ocean Race
Sports News // 3 days ago
Orcas circle, attack sailing yacht during Ocean Race
June 23 (UPI) -- A trio of orcas rammed the rudders and hull of a sailing yacht, scaring and endangering the crew during the a race in the Atlantic Ocean west of Gibraltar.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida ties College World Series with record 24 runs vs. LSU
Florida ties College World Series with record 24 runs vs. LSU
Actor Ryan Reynolds purchases stake in Alpine Formula 1 team
Actor Ryan Reynolds purchases stake in Alpine Formula 1 team
World's top-rated horse, Equinox, wins in Japan as Royal Ascot wraps up in England
World's top-rated horse, Equinox, wins in Japan as Royal Ascot wraps up in England
Minnesota Timberwolves, center Naz Reid agree to $42M deal
Minnesota Timberwolves, center Naz Reid agree to $42M deal
Assault charge against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams dropped
Assault charge against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams dropped
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement