Wyndham Clark wins 2023 U.S. Open

Wyndham Clark reacts after sinking a putt on hole No. 9 during the final round of the 2023 U.S. Open on Sunday at the Los Angeles Country Club. Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Wyndham Clark used a spectacular short game and held off a late Rory McIlroy charge to capture his first major title at the 2023 U.S. Open on Sunday at the Los Angeles Country Club. "I feel like I've worked so hard and dreamed about this moment for so long," Clark said on the NBC broadcast. "There have been so many times I visualized being here and winning this championship. Advertisement

"I just feel like it was my time."

Clark sank a short par putt on No. 18 to secure the U.S. Open Trophy and the $3.6 million prize, finishing with a four-round score of 10-under par. The No. 32 player in the Official World Golf Ranking carded an even-par 70 over his final 18 holes on the North Course.

McIlroy also was even par over his final 18 holes, but finished one stroke behind Clark. No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (-7), No. 9 Cameron Smith (-6), No. 21 Tommy Fleetwood (-5), No. 65 Min Woo Lee (-5) and No. 45 Rickie Fowler (-5) rounded out the Top 5 finishers.

Clark entered the day tied for first with Fowler at 10-under. He started the final round with birdies on three of his first six holes.

He sank another birdie on No. 14 for a three-stroke lead before back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16. Those blunders allowed McIlroy to climb within a stroke of the lead. Clark then made par on his final two holes to hang on to his narrow edge.

McIlroy birdied his first hole and made par on each of his next 12 holes. The No. 3 player in the world then made bogey on No. 14 before pars on his final four holes.

"I hung in there and fought right to the end," McIlroy said. "I didn't quite get the job done. I'm going to keep coming back until I get another one."

Fowler, who held at least a share of the lead through each of the first three rounds, made seven bogeys over his final 18 holes. He carded a 5-over 75 in the final round.

The Travelers Championship is the next tournament on the PGA Tour schedule. That tournament will be held from Thursday through June 25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

The 2023 British Open is the next major on the schedule. That will be held from July 20 to 23 at England's Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake.

Top golfers compete at 2023 U.S. Open

Wyndham Clark waits to putt on the 17th green during the second round of the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in California on June 16, 2023. Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo