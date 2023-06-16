Record-setting Fowler, Schauffele carry lead into second round of U.S. Open

1/5

Xander Schauffele hits from the tee on No. 18 during the first round of the 2023 U.S. Open on Thursday at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles. Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele carded matching 8-under-par 62s, the lowest rounds ever recorded at the U.S. Open, to carry a two-stroke lead into the second round of the major Friday in Los Angeles. Fowler, the No. 45 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, first totaled 10 birdies en route to his record score Thursday on the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club. Schauffele (No. 6) joined him in the clubhouse as the 18-hole co-leader about 30 minutes later. He totaled eight birdies over his bogey-free first round. Advertisement

"I'm off to a good start, but there is still plenty of golf to be played," Fowler told reporters. "It's going to be tough [Friday] afternoon. At least we got out of the game and we are off to a good start."

Advertisement

The first-round 62s tied Branden Grace's mark for the lowest score at a major. Grace reached his record total in the third round of the 2017 U.S. Open.

No. 32 Wyndham Clark and No. 90 Dustin Johnson were 6-under and tied for third after 18 holes. No. 3 Rory McIlroy carded a 30 through his first nine holes and finished with a 65. He is tied with Brian Harman for fifth place.

No. 101 Bryson DeChambeau and No. 1 Scottie Scheffler carded 3-under 67s and are among seven players tied for seventh.

Fowler started the day with a birdie on No. 10, his first hole of the round. He then made bogey on No. 11 to drop back to even. Fowler birdied three of his next five holes. He made his final bogey of the day on No. 17, but finished with a birdie on No. 18 for a 3-under 32 through his first nine holes.

Fowler birdied his next three holes. He sank additional birdies on Nos. 6 and 8 and made par on No. 9 to finish the round.

Advertisement

"It was a great day," Fowler told reporters. "I got off to a nice start, make a 3 on No. 10. I never really thought about a score or what I was trying to do out there."

Schauffele, who also teed off from No. 10, birdied three of his first five holes. He made par on Nos. 15 through 18 to post a 3-under 32 at the turn.

RELATED PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan takes medical leave amid LIV Golf merger criticism

He followed with birdies on Nos. 1 and 2. Schauffele also birdied Nos. 5, 7 and 8. He made par on No. 9 for a 5-under 30 on his final nine holes.

"It's not really what you expect at a U.S. Open," Schauffele said. "I was just chasing Rickie up the leaderboard."

No. 372 Ross Fisher, No. 299 Nico Echavarria and No. 144 Paul Haley II will tee off in the first group at 9:45 a.m. EDT Friday in Los Angeles. Fowler, No. 25 Justin Rose and No. 23 Jason Day will tee off at 4:32 p.m. on No. 1. Schauffele, No. 2 Jon Rahm and No. 5 Viktor Hovland will tee off at 4:54 p.m. from the first hole.

Advertisement

The players with the Top 60 scores and ties through the first two rounds will advance to the third round of the major.

Second-round coverage will stream from 9:40 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 8 p.m. on Peacock and air from 1 to 8 p.m. on USA Network and 8 to 11 p.m. on NBC.

Top golfers compete at 2023 U.S. Open