Former University of Southern California tailback Reggie Bush (5) scored 19 touchdowns during his final season with the Trojans. Bush was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. File Photo by Michael Tweed/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Former University of Southern California football stars Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart will team up for a Fox Sports broadcast for the Trojans' game against Utah Friday in Los Angeles.

Bush and Leinart will join former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer as analysts working with host Rob Stone for a one-hour pregame show, halftime coverage and post-game coverage. Fox Sports announced the broadcast crew Monday.

Bush won the 2005 Heisman Trophy. The electrifying running back had 2,218 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns during his junior season for the Trojans.

Leinart won the 2004 Heisman Trophy. He passed for 10,693 yards and threw 99 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in three seasons at USC.

Play-by-play announcer Joe Davis, analyst Brock Huard and reporter Bruce Feldman will work the live broadcast for Friday's game. Quinn returns to the Notre Dame campus during the broadcast, interviewing coach Brian Kelly and quarterback Ian Book before the No. 7 Fighting Irish face No. 3 Georgia at 8 p.m. Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

USC hosts No. 10 Utah at 9 p.m. EDT Friday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The pregame show begins at 8 p.m.