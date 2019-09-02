USC quarterback J.T. Daniels out for season

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- USC starting quarterback J.T. Daniels will miss the remainder of the 2019 college football season after sustaining a torn ACL and torn meniscus.

Trojans coach Clay Helton declared Daniels out for the season Sunday when speaking with reporters on a conference call. Daniels is expected to recover in 9-to-12 months.

"He will be missed," Helton said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "But we will have to move forward. We wish him nothing but the best with his surgery. We know he'll be back. He's going to get well."

Daniels went down with the right knee injury during the Trojans' 31-23 win against Fresno State Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The sophomore quarterback completed 25-of-34 passes for 215 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the victory.

He was injured after taking a sack 27 seconds before halftime. Daniels left the field on a cart before returning to the sideline with crutches in the second half.

Daniels will have knee surgery in the next few weeks and is eligible to use this season as a redshirt year, lengthening his term for college football eligibility.

The Trojans host Stanford at 10:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Los Angeles. True freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis is expected to start for USC.