USC Trojans AD Lynn Swann resigns after three-year stint

USC Trojans athletic director Lynn Swann (L) helped lead the program to five national championships in five different men's and women's sports. File Photo by Juan Ocampo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- USC Trojans athletic director Lynn Swann resigned from his position after three years, the school announced Monday.

University president Carol L. Folt announced Swann's resignation in a letter. She said his resignation is effective immediately and named Dave Roberts, currently a special adviser to Folt, as interim athletic director.

"I am writing to share my sincere appreciation for Lynn Swann, who has decided to resign from his position as the director of athletics effective today," Folt wrote. "Lynn has been a leader on and off the field at USC for nearly five decades, and he will forever be a valued member of the Trojan family."

Folt, who was hired by the university in March, said that plans to build her own leadership team at the school led to Swann's decision.

"He felt that this was the professional thing to do, to resign and allow me to build my team," Folt told reporters. "That really is the gist of it."

Swann, 67, graduated from USC in 1974. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and Trojan great was hired by the school in 2016, replacing Pat Haden.