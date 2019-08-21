Justin Thomas enters the Tour Championship at the top spot in the FedExCup standings after winning last week's BMW Championship. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Justin Thomas is the favorite to win the 2019 Tour Championship and claim the 2019 FedExCup after winning the BMW Championship. Here is how to watch this weekend's season-ending tournament and the other best bets.

The winner of the 30-player Tour Championship will be the FedExCup champion after the PGA Tour revamped its scoring system for this season. Masters champion Tiger Woods has been eliminated from the field after a 42nd place finish in the BMW Championship. Woods was the 2018 Tour Championship winner, while Justin Rose finished No. 1 in the 2018 FedExCup standings.

Oddsmakers at MyTopSportsbooks.com list Thomas as an 8-3 favorite to win the 2019 FedExCup. Oddsmakers at BetOnline.AG also have Thomas as the favorite to win the Tour Championship at 9-4.

Thomas edges Patrick Cantlay (11-2, 9-2) on both sites for the best odds to claim the top prize. World No. 1 Brooks Koepka has 5-1 odds to win the Tour Championship title and 7-1 odds to win the FedExCup. Rory McIlroy is an 8-1 bet to win the Tour Championship and has 13-1 odds for the FedExCup.

Thomas will start the tournament with a score of 10-under-par, while Cantlay begins at 8-under-par. Koepka (-7), Reed (-6) and McIlroy (-5) round out the top-five starters for the Atlanta tournament. Abraham Ancer, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm each begin the tournament at 4-under-par.

World No. 2 Dustin Johnson will begin play at 3-under-par, along with Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland and Tony Finau. Rose, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Brandt Snedeker and Paul Casey will tee off at 2-under.

How to watch

What: 2019 Tour Championship

Who: Top 30 golfers in the FedExCup standings

When: Thursday to Sunday

Where: East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta

TV: First and second rounds -- 1 to 6 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; Third round -- 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, 2:30 to 7 p.m. on NBC; Final round: Noon to 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel. 1:30 to 6 p.m. on NBC

First round tee times for Thursday, Aug. 22 -- times EDT

11: 45 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak

11:55 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III

12:05 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Bryson DeChambeau

12:15 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Sungjae Im

12:25 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

12:35 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner

12:45 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker

12:55 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Paul Casey

1:05 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson

1:15 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Tony Finau

1:25 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer

1:35 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Xanders Schauffele

1:45 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

1:55 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed

2:05 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay

Best bets to win FedExCup

1. Justin Thomas -- 8-3

2. Patrick Cantlay -- 11-2

3. Brooks Koepka -- 7-1

4. Rory McIlroy -- 13-1

5. Patrick Reed -- 15-1

6. Jon Rahm -- 18-1

7. Xander Schauffele -- 24-1

8. Webb Simpson -- 25-1

9. Dustin Johnson -- 33-1

10. Matt Kuchar -- 35-1

11. Adam Scott -- 36-1

12. Hideki Matsuyama -- 40-1

13. Tony Finau -- 50-1

14. Abraham Ancer -- 55-1

15. Gary Woodland -- 63-1

16. Rickie Fowler -- 65-1

17. Justin Rose -- 70-1

18. Brandt Snedeker -- 80-1

19. Paul Casey -- 90-1

20. Kevin Kisner -- 100-1

21. Tommy Fleetwood -- 150-1

22. Marc Leishman -- 175-1

23. Sungjae Im -- 200-1

24. Corey Conners -- 275-1

25. Bryson DeChambeau -- 350-1

26. Lucas Glover -- 350-1

27. Louis Oosthuizen -- 350-1

28. Charles Howell III -- 450-1

29. Jason Kokrak -- 450-1

30. Chez Reavie -- 450-1