John Daly golfs with Donald Trump, calls him second-best president golfer

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Golfer John Daly hit the course with Donald Trump this week and said he is the second-best president he has golfed with.

Daly played with Trump Monday at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. They teamed up to face a team including Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

"He can hit it," Daly told TMZ. "We gotta work on his short game a little bit. But he hits his driver and his 3-wood absolutely perfect. He doesn't miss many fairways. We do need to work on his chipping and putting a little bit."

Daly defended claims that Trump cheats at golf, but did say he does take mulligans. He said Trump is an 8-or-9 handicap. Daly also said Trump played the round in 3.5 hours.

"George Bush Sr. was probably the best president golfer I played with. Trump is probably the second best," Daly said.

Daly posted a photo of himself with Trump on the course on social media. The PGA Tour pro wore American flag shorts for the round.

"I'm proud to be an American, especially with this man leading our country," Daly wrote for the caption. "One of the greatest days of my life! Thank you for a great day ... you are the best!"

"Thank you John, you are a special guy," Trump responded.

Daly, 53, is ranked No. 2,042 in the world. The two-time major championship winner tied for fifth at the 2019 American Family Insurance Championship. He had his last victory at the 2017 Insperity Invitational.

Trump, 73, golfed with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus in February.