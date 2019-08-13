Golfer Jason Day splits with ex-Tiger Woods caddie Steve Williams

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Golfer Jason Day has split with caddie Steve Williams after missing the cut last weekend at The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club.
Day's agent, Bud Martin, informed ESPN of the mutual split Monday.
Day hired Williams as his caddie in June. Williams previously worked with Tiger Woods until being fired in 2011. Day shot a 1-over-par 72 in the first round of The Northern Trust. He fired a 1-under-par 70 in the second round, missing the cut for the third round.
The Australian golfer ranked No. 14 in the world at the end of 2018, but has slipped to No. 22. Day, 31, hasn't won a major championship since the 2015 PGA Championship. He has missed the cut in two of his last three tournaments, including the 2019 British Open. His best finish so far this season was a tie for fourth place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Day's last win came in May 2018 at the Wells Fargo Championship. He also won the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open. He never finished better than eighth while working with Williams, placing 21st at the U.S. Open, eighth at the Travelers Championship, 66th at the 3M Open and 40th at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, in addition to his missed cuts.
Williams has also worked with Greg Norman, Raymond Floyd and Adam Scott. He was with Woods for 13 of his 15 major championships.
