Stanley Cup Final: St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins in Game 4 to tie series

St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly scored two goals in the Blues' 4-2 win versus the Boston Bruins on Monday night. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Ryan O'Reilly scored two goals as the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to tie the series at two games apiece.

O'Reilly entered Monday night's Game 4 on an eight-game goal drought. He ended his goalless streak 43 seconds into the contest and added the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to guide the Blues to their second win of the series. It was his first multi-goal game since last November.

"He's a hard worker, we all know that," Blues head coach Craig Berube told reporters. "I thought he had a hell of a game tonight. His approach to the game, not only the two goals, I thought he was moving very well."

O'Reilly's first goal marked the sixth time this postseason in which the Blues scored in the first two minutes of a game. St. Louis has achieved that feat in all four rounds and posted a 6-0 record in those contests.

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle maintained his hot streak with a tying goal midway through the first period. Coyle buried his ninth goal of the playoffs after Blues goalie Jordan Binnington allowed an easy rebound chance off Zdeno Chara's initial shot.

St. Louis forward Vladimir Tarasenko answered less than three minutes later by burying a rebound off Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo's shot.

The Bruins recorded the only second-period goal halfway through the frame. Brandon Carlo scored shorthanded to tie the game 2-2. It was his first career playoff goal, and the Blues' fourth shorthanded score allowed in the postseason.

O'Reilly scored on another Rask rebound in the third period to give the Blues a 3-2 advantage. Brayden Schenn clinched the victory with an empty-netter with 1:29 left.

Game 5 is Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston.