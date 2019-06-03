Stanley Cup Final: Blues make lineup changes ahead of Game 4

St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn will play Monday for the first time since taking a puck to the face last month. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Blues are making lineup changes following Saturday's 7-2 Stanley Cup Final loss to the Boston Bruins.

Defenseman Vince Dunn, who has been out since taking a puck to the face in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, will return to the defensive pairing with Carl Gunnarsson on Monday night. Dunn replaces Robert Bortuzzo.

"He moves the puck as good as anybody on our team from our own end out transition-wise," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "And Dunn has the ability of doing high-end things in the offensive zone sometimes."

St. Louis also elevated Zach Stanford from the fourth line to the second line. Rookie Sammy Blais was dropped to the third line.

Although Berube removed goaltender Jordan Binnington midway through Game 3 after he allowed his fifth goal, the Blues' coach said Binnington still would start Monday night.

"In his bounce-back games, it's just his calmness and his mannerisms more than anything," Berube said. "I think he goes back in there and he feels real confident about himself."

Binnington is 6-2 after losses in the playoffs.

Boston has a 2-1 series lead over the Bruins. Monday's game will air on NBC.