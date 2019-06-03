St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly scores 43 seconds into Game 4

June 3 (UPI) -- St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly notched a goal 43 seconds into the first period during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins on Monday night.

Blues defenseman Vince Dunn fired a quick shot that was deflected by winger Zach Sanford. Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask managed to fend off the deflected puck with a spectacular save in traffic.

O'Reilly collected the puck at the side of the net and beat Rask to the other side of the goal, burying a wraparound to give the Blues a 1-0 lead.

O'Reilly's score gave the Blues early momentum as they went on to defeat the Bruins 4-2 to even the series at two games apiece.

Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 11th goal of the playoffs near the end of the first frame. Brayden Schenn added a goal late in the third period. O'Reilly recorded his second score of the contest midway through the third.

Game 5 is Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston.