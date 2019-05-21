Ed Cooley has been Providence's men's basketball coach since 2011. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Providence College men's basketball coach Ed Cooley signed a multiyear contract extension with the Friars after meeting with the University of Michigan on Monday.

The school officially announced Tuesday that Cooley, 49, had withdrawn his name from consideration for the Michigan job. Cooley has been Providence's head coach since 2011.

Cooley called it "very flattering" to be considered for other jobs.

"The Friars are my family," Cooley said in a press release issued by the university. "Most importantly, my commitment is to my players and my team at Providence."

Cooley is 162-110 in eight seasons at Providence. He has a 254-179 career record.

Cooley led the Friars to five consecutive NCAA tournament appearances from 2014 to 2018. Providence went 18-16 last season.

Michigan needs a new head coach after John Beilein took the same job with the Cleveland Cavaliers.