Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 17, 2023 / 2:00 PM

India wants a space station by 2035, moon mission by 2040

By Patrick Hilsman
After a series of successful space exploration milestones, including the launch of the Aditya-L1 solar observation mission shown here, the Indian government says it plans on building an Indian space station by 2035 and landing an Indian crew on the moon by 2040. File Photo by Piyal Adhikary/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | After a series of successful space exploration milestones, including the launch of the Aditya-L1 solar observation mission shown here, the Indian government says it plans on building an Indian space station by 2035 and landing an Indian crew on the moon by 2040. File Photo by Piyal Adhikary/EPA-EFE

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Indian government wants an Indian space station by the year 2035 and a crewed Indian mission to land on the moon by 2040.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office announced the goals after a meeting to update the prime minister on the progress of India's Gaganyaan program, which intends to pave the way for independent crewed Indian missions into space.

Advertisement

"It was noted that around 20 major tests, including three uncrewed missions of the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) are planned," the prime minister's office said in a press release Tuesday.

In August, India's Chandryaan-3 lunar mission successfully set down on the moon.

Read More

In September, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, which will study solar magnetic storms emanating from the sun, successfully departed.

"The Department of Space presented a comprehensive overview of the Gaganyaan Mission, including various technologies developed so far such as human-rated launch vehicles and system qualification," the prime minister's office said.

The Indian Space Research Organization is testing the Gaganyaan capsule and hopes to fly crewed missions in the next few years.

"The Department of Space will develop for moon exploration. This will encompass a series of Chandrayaan missions, the development of the Next Generation Lauch Vehicle (NGLV)," the prime minister's office said.

Advertisement

India's first astronaut, Rakesh Sharma, spent time aboard the Soviet Salyut 7 space station in 1984.

Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla became the first Indian woman to travel to space in 1997, when she flew aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia. In 2003, Chawla was killed when the Columbia disintegrated while reentering the atmosphere.

Latest Headlines

New research helps date ancient art in Puerto Rico's karstic caves
Science News // 3 hours ago
New research helps date ancient art in Puerto Rico's karstic caves
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A new study to be presented Wednesday at a Geological Society of America meeting suggests that some of the earliest drawings in Puerto Rican caves are thousands of years old.
NASA launches Psyche spacecraft to study metal asteroid
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA launches Psyche spacecraft to study metal asteroid
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- NASA's Psyche spacecraft, which will study a large asteroid, hopefully offering insight into the creation and composition of Earth and similar planets, launched Friday.
Researchers unveil atlas of human brain
Science News // 5 days ago
Researchers unveil atlas of human brain
After a massive five-year effort, researchers have unveiled an "atlas" that gives an unprecedented look at the intricacies of the human brain.
Research suggests women are perceived as slimmer in selfies
Science News // 5 days ago
Research suggests women are perceived as slimmer in selfies
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A recent study suggests that observers see women as slimmer in selfie images as opposed to normal photographs.
NASA: Bennu asteroid samples contain water, carbon and organic 'building blocks of life'
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA: Bennu asteroid samples contain water, carbon and organic 'building blocks of life'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- NASA said during a live stream Wednesday that Bennu asteroid samples collected by the OSIRIS-Rex mission contain water, carbon and organic molecules - the building blocks of life.
With boom of generative AI, researcher warns of energy costs
Science News // 6 days ago
With boom of generative AI, researcher warns of energy costs
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Generative artificial intelligence technologies such as OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot and the image creator Midjourney have boomed in the last year.
Global warming may put billions of people in areas intolerable for human life
Science News // 1 week ago
Global warming may put billions of people in areas intolerable for human life
Scientists report that even small increases in global temperatures will make some parts of the Earth too hot for humans to endure.
How to see upcoming solar eclipse if you don't have eclipse glasses
Science News // 1 week ago
How to see upcoming solar eclipse if you don't have eclipse glasses
The cosmos will align Saturday to create a solar eclipse that can be viewed from nearly all of North America and South America.
Russian module on ISS springs coolant leak
Science News // 1 week ago
Russian module on ISS springs coolant leak
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A Russian laboratory module on the International Space Station has sprung a coolant leak. It is the third leak at ISS in less than a year.
Study discounts belief 1918 flu pandemic targeted healthy young adults
Science News // 1 week ago
Study discounts belief 1918 flu pandemic targeted healthy young adults
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- New evidence from the remains of 1918 influenza victims contradicts a long-held belief that healthy young adults were disproportionately affected during that pandemic more than a century ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Research suggests women are perceived as slimmer in selfies
Research suggests women are perceived as slimmer in selfies
New research helps date ancient art in Puerto Rico's karstic caves
New research helps date ancient art in Puerto Rico's karstic caves
NASA launches Psyche spacecraft to study metal asteroid
NASA launches Psyche spacecraft to study metal asteroid
How to see upcoming solar eclipse if you don't have eclipse glasses
How to see upcoming solar eclipse if you don't have eclipse glasses
Researchers unveil atlas of human brain
Researchers unveil atlas of human brain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement