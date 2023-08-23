Trending
Watch live: India attempts to land on moon's south pole

By Clyde Hughes
An artist's illustration shows India's Vikram moon lander. India seeks to land the spacecraft on the moon's south pole on Wednesday. Image courtesy of Indian Space Research Organization/EPA-EFE
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- India prepared for a soft landing on the south pole region of the moon on Wednesday, which would make history as the first country to do so.

The Indian Space Research Organization is expected to land the unmanned Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the lunar surface about 8:34 a.m. EDT. The attempt, which will be streamed live on YouTube, comes days after a robotic Russian spacecraft lost control and crashed trying to do the same thing.

If successful, India would become just the third country to make a soft landing on the moon, behind the United States, the former Soviet Union and China, and the first to land on the south pole.

There is significant scientific interest in the south pole because researchers believe it may contain frozen ice, which could be used as drinking water and help make fuel and oxygen allowing for life to be sustained there.

Chandrayaan-3's lander, the Vikram, holds a lunar rover that will be deployed to do a chemical analysis of the moon's sole pole surface in an effort to confirm some of the theories about frozen water and other elements.

While NASA's Artemis program is expected to return astronauts to the moon in 2025, India and Russia have been in a race for the first to reach the south pole. Its failed mission over the weekend has put Roscosmos considerably behind again.

Images released by the Indian space agency last weekend revealed craters on the moon's surface, which will help it avoid potential hazards. Highlighting the danger of such a landing, Japan, Israel and the United Arab Emirates have all failed to safely land on the moon before Russia's mishap.

