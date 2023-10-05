Flooding in northeastern India kills 14, leaves 104 missing

A search-and-rescue operation has been launched to find 104 missing people in northeastern Sikkim state that was inundated by flash floods. Photo courtesy of chief Sikkim minister Prem Singh Tamang/ X

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Flooding in India's northeastern state of Sikkim has killed at least 14 people, government officials said Thursday as a search-and-rescue operation is launched to find more than 100 missing people. The Indian Army's Eastern Command said in a statement a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim caused water up to 15 feet above normal levels to steam down the Teesta River, producing flash flooding along the way. Advertisement

Satellite images produced by the Indian Space Research Organization show that a large quantity of water drained from the glacier lake at the time it burst due to the downpour.

"It observed that Lake is Burst and about 105 hectares area has been drained out" between Thursday and Wednesday, "which might have created a flash flood downstream," it said.

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said as many as 2,011 people have been rescued since flooding began Wednesday, but 104 people remain missing, including 22 Army soldiers.

The Trishakti Corps of India's Eastern Army tweeted its troops are undertaking an "extensive search-&-rescue operation" for the missing, whose families have been informed.

It added that one missing soldier had been found and was in stable condition.

Advertisement

"Massive rescue efforts continues despite inclement weather and heavy rains," it said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has spoken with chief Sikkim minister Prem Singh Tamang and assured him "all possible support in addressing the challenge."

"I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected," Modi tweeted.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday called on the federal government to "do everything possible" to find those missing and rescue those in need.

Infrastructure has been damaged, he said via X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, urging the state and union government to work to rebuild Sikkim over the long term.

He also called on the central government to "recalibrate" its strategy for the ecologically fragile Himalayan states in order to avoid future tragedies.