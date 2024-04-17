Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 17, 2024 / 4:37 PM

Stowaway snake causes delay for bullet train in Japan

By Ben Hooper
A shinkansen bullet train was delayed for 17 minutes in Tokyo when a snake was found slithering in a passenger car. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
A shinkansen bullet train was delayed for 17 minutes in Tokyo when a snake was found slithering in a passenger car. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 17 (UPI) -- One of Japan's famously punctual high-speed bullet trains experienced a rare 17-minute delay when a snake was found in a passenger car.

The Central Japan Railway Company said the train arrived in Tokyo from Nagoya and its departure to Osaka was called off when a passenger alerted station staff to the presence of a 16-inch snake slithering through a passenger car.

Advertisement

The train, a shinkansen bullet train, was taken out of service, causing a 17-minute delay for more than 600 passengers while another train was assigned to the route.

The snake was captured, but the exact type of serpent found aboard the vehicle has not yet been revealed. Officials said they are investigating how the slithering stowaway ended up on the train.

"It's difficult to imagine wild snakes somehow climbing onto the train at one of the stations. We have rules against bringing snakes into the shinkansen," a Central Japan Railway spokesman told The Japan Times. "But we don't check passengers' baggage."

Read More

Latest Headlines

NASA confirms debris that hit Florida home was trash from ISS
Odd News // 1 hour ago
NASA confirms debris that hit Florida home was trash from ISS
April 17 (UPI) -- NASA confirmed an object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home was indeed garbage jettisoned from the International Space Station.
Movie featuring 'look-alike' actor inspires man's $500,000 lottery win
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Movie featuring 'look-alike' actor inspires man's $500,000 lottery win
April 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a scene in a movie starring his "look-alike" inspired him to buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $500,000 prize.
Uber's lost-and-found items include toupee, live turtle
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Uber's lost-and-found items include toupee, live turtle
April 17 (UPI) -- Uber's annual Lost & Found Index revealed some of the most unusual items left behind in ride-share cars over the past year include a toupee, a ceramic cat and a live turtle.
Man drinks at 120 bars in 24 hours to break world record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Man drinks at 120 bars in 24 hours to break world record
April 17 (UPI) -- A 69-year-old retiree visited 120 pubs to order drinks in 24 hours, breaking a Guinness World Record.
Elephant escapes circus, wanders through Montana traffic
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Elephant escapes circus, wanders through Montana traffic
April 17 (UPI) -- An elephant escaped from a traveling circus in Montana and went wandering through traffic in Butte.
Runaway cows turn themselves in at rescue facility
Odd News // 1 day ago
Runaway cows turn themselves in at rescue facility
April 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers on the island of Guernsey said a herd of cows escaped from their fenced-in pasture, but were quickly recaptured when they wandered to an animal rescue center.
Tarot card reading predicts Michigan woman's $500,000 lottery win
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tarot card reading predicts Michigan woman's $500,000 lottery win
April 16 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said a tarot card reading correctly predicted she would win a $500,000 lottery prize later that same day.
Crocodile gets caught in charter fishing boat's net
Odd News // 1 day ago
Crocodile gets caught in charter fishing boat's net
April 16 (UPI) -- The captain of a charter fishing boat in Australia "got a little fright" when a net tossed from the vessel ensnared an unexpectedly large catch -- a crocodile.
100-year-old British train car found buried in Belgium
Odd News // 1 day ago
100-year-old British train car found buried in Belgium
April 16 (UPI) -- Archaeologists excavating a 19th century fortress in Belgium made a surprising and mysterious discovery: a nearly 100-year-old train car originating from England.
Loose lemur spotted outside Texas bar
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose lemur spotted outside Texas bar
April 16 (UPI) -- Residents of a Texas city have reported multiple sightings in recent days of an unusual and very non-native animal: a lemur.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

100-year-old British train car found buried in Belgium
100-year-old British train car found buried in Belgium
Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood
Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood
Nearly 110-year-old time capsule found in ceiling at Michigan home
Nearly 110-year-old time capsule found in ceiling at Michigan home
Man paddles river in Australia's largest pumpkin
Man paddles river in Australia's largest pumpkin
Runaway cows turn themselves in at rescue facility
Runaway cows turn themselves in at rescue facility
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement