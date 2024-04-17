Movie featuring 'look-alike' actor inspires man's $500,000 lottery win

|Advertisement
"I was watching a movie and the main character won big on a lottery ticket. The main character was my look-alike, so I took it as a sign to go buy a ticket," he said.
The man said he scratched the ticket off while hanging out with friends later in the day.
"When I saw I'd won $500,000, I couldn't believe my eyes! I wanted to make sure what I was seeing was real before sharing the news with my friends, so I went into the bathroom to look the ticket over again. Once I confirmed what I was seeing, I called my girlfriend to tell her the good news. I feel so blessed to win this amount of money," the winner said.
The winner said his prize money will go toward taking care of his kids and taking a vacation.