April 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman's cascade of scratch-off lottery wins culminated in a $300,000 prize. The Midlands woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she won $100 from a scratch-off ticket and used $20 of her winnings to buy two more scratch-offs from the Pantry store on E. Columbia Avenue in Batesburg.

The woman said she ended up winning her money back, so she decided to buy two more tickets.

"I went out to my car to scratch them," she said. "And I was surprised."

She ran back inside to use the store's scanner. A clerk asked her how much she had won, leading the woman to reply: "You can't pay me."

The ticket, a Max Money scratch-off, was a $300,000 winner.

The winner said most of her prize money will be saved for retirement.