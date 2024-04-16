Tarot card reading predicts Michigan woman's $500,000 lottery win

|Advertisement
"During my tarot reading, I was told money would be coming into my life very soon. I tried to think of ways this might happen, but I didn't even think about the lottery tickets in my purse," the player recalled.
"Later that night I scratched the tickets. I saw the star symbol and thought: 'Well at least I won my money back,' assuming it would be a $10 win. Much to my surprise, I revealed a prize of $500,000! I tried to remain calm, but I knew right then and there this had just changed my life," she said.
The woman's prize came from a 50X Wild Time scratch-off ticket.
The winner said her plans for the prize money include paying off her car, taking a cruise with a friend and investing the remainder.