April 17 (UPI) -- A 69-year-old retiree visited 120 pubs to order drinks in 24 hours, breaking a Guinness World Record.

David Clarkson, who was born in Britain but has lived in Australia for over 40 years, started his attempt with a drink at the Captain Cook Hotel in Sydney.

Clarkson walked to 119 more establishments over the course of the following 24 hours, ordering a drink at each stop.

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Pete Fairbairn joined Clarkson for the first four and final four hours of his attempt. Other witnesses accompanied Clarkson during the middle period of his pub crawl, collecting evidence for Fairbairn to review at the end of the day.

Clarkson's attempt came to an end at the Sussex Garden Bar, where Fairbairn certified his record.

He took the title from Australians Harry Kooros and Jake Loiterton, who visited 99 pubs in 24 hours.