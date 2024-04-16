Runaway cows turn themselves in at rescue facility

A herd of escaped cows weren't on the loose for very long on the island of Guernsey after they turned themselves in at an animal rescue facility. Photo courtesy of the GSPCA

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers on the island of Guernsey said a herd of cows escaped from their fenced-in pasture, but were quickly recaptured when they wandered to an animal rescue center. The Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said the bovines left their farm and made their way to the GSPCA's closest facility. Advertisement

"We are very blessed to have very clever animals here in Guernsey," GSPCA Manager Steve Byrne said. "This weekend a local herd of Guernsey cows got through their fencing and decided to visit the team at the GSPCA on Sunday. It was a very entertaining day for the GSPCA team, but we like a challenge and it wasn't long before we got hold of the farmer who owned them and off they went."

He said the cows weren't the first runaway animals to turn themselves in at the facility.

"In recent years we have seen a stray horse walk into the car park and even two goats walk on site to hand themselves in when they escaped their field," he said.

Advertisement