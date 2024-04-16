Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 16, 2024 / 2:02 PM

100-year-old British train car found buried in Belgium

By Ben Hooper
A London North Eastern Railway train car dating back about 100 years was uncovered at an archaeology site in Belgium. Photo courtesy of LNER
A London North Eastern Railway train car dating back about 100 years was uncovered at an archaeology site in Belgium. Photo courtesy of LNER

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 16 (UPI) -- Archaeologists excavating a 19th century fortress in Belgium made a surprising and mysterious discovery: a nearly 100-year-old train car originating from England.

The London North Eastern Railway said the researchers working to uncover the Northern Citadel in Antwerp found a dark red train car marked with the LNER logo.

Advertisement

The company identified the find as a "removals" car, meant for moving property from a person's old home to a new residence.

"The wooden removals truck is thought to be around one hundred years old," consultant archaeologist Femke Martens said in the LNER news release. "It's a mystery as to how the carriage came to be in Antwerp, and unfortunately there's very little left of the relic as it disintegrated while being excavated."

LNER researchers said the car appears to be the very first model of a removals car, and they were used only briefly around 1930 before the company replaced them with updated blue models.

The company said researchers still haven't determined how the car came to be buried 500 miles from LNER's British headquarters.

"This curious find has certainly generated lots of interest and we are delighted the team from the Urban Archaeology department of the City of Antwerp have helped shed more light on the discovery," LNER spokesman Stuart Thomas said. "We're fascinated by LNER's history, and we'd like to thank the team for their help in unearthing more information about LNER's proud past."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Loose lemur spotted outside Texas bar
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Loose lemur spotted outside Texas bar
April 16 (UPI) -- Residents of a Texas city have reported multiple sightings in recent days of an unusual and very non-native animal: a lemur.
Man paddles river in Australia's largest pumpkin
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man paddles river in Australia's largest pumpkin
April 16 (UPI) -- An Australian man took the largest pumpkin grown in the country this year and turned it into a canoe that he paddled down the Tumut River.
Cat rescued from between walls goes viral for 'purr-turbed' expression
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Cat rescued from between walls goes viral for 'purr-turbed' expression
April 15 (UPI) -- A cat rescued from between two walls by firefighters in England is going viral on social media thanks to its amused facial expression.
Firefighters rescue dog from fourth-story balcony in California
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Firefighters rescue dog from fourth-story balcony in California
April 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California rescued a dog who wandered out onto a fourth-story balcony and became stranded.
N.C. man stops for gas, wins $200,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
N.C. man stops for gas, wins $200,000 lottery prize
April 15 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man stopped for gas and ended up winning a $200,000 lottery prize he plans to use to fund his daughter's education.
Nearly 110-year-old time capsule found in ceiling at Michigan home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nearly 110-year-old time capsule found in ceiling at Michigan home
April 15 (UPI) -- A repair project at a Michigan home led to a surprising discovery: a time capsule of items dating back more than 100 years.
Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood
April 15 (UPI) -- Residents in a suburb of Cape Town, South Africa, had a brush with the wild when a hippopotamus escaped from a nature reserve and wandered through the streets.
Man balances running lawnmower on his chin for 9 minutes, 17 seconds
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man balances running lawnmower on his chin for 9 minutes, 17 seconds
April 15 (UPI) -- An Idaho man balanced a running lawnmower on his chin for 9 minutes, 17 seconds to break a Guinness World Record.
Beard and Mustache Championships claims three facial hair chain world records
Odd News // 3 days ago
Beard and Mustache Championships claims three facial hair chain world records
April 12 (UPI) -- Attendees at the National Beard and Mustache Championships in Florida broke three Guinness World Records for the longest chains of beards, mustaches and partial beards.
Bear caught on camera trying to break into parked police car
Odd News // 4 days ago
Bear caught on camera trying to break into parked police car
April 12 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol posted security camera footage showing a hungry bear attempting to break into a parked patrol car.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nearly 110-year-old time capsule found in ceiling at Michigan home
Nearly 110-year-old time capsule found in ceiling at Michigan home
Man balances running lawnmower on his chin for 9 minutes, 17 seconds
Man balances running lawnmower on his chin for 9 minutes, 17 seconds
Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood
Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood
Beard and Mustache Championships claims three facial hair chain world records
Beard and Mustache Championships claims three facial hair chain world records
Cat rescued from between walls goes viral for 'purr-turbed' expression
Cat rescued from between walls goes viral for 'purr-turbed' expression
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement