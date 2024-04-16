Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 16, 2024 / 1:18 PM

Loose lemur spotted outside Texas bar

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 16 (UPI) -- Residents of a Texas city have reported multiple sightings in recent days of an unusual and very non-native animal: a lemur.

The ring-tailed lemur was spotted Monday at Mickey's Bar and Grill in Aransas Pass, but it continued to evade all capture attempts.

Advertisement

Spencer Bell said he spotted the lemur on his docked boat April 1.

"I though I had some cats on my boat, which is normal," Bell told KIII-TV. "I saw some ears sticking up so I got out of the truck and by that time he had jumped up on the deck and I said, 'That's not a cat!"'

Bell posted about his sighting on Facebook and included a photo, but he said he had a hard time convincing other locals that his post was genuine due to the unfortunate date.

"Everybody thought it was an April Fools' joke; it sort of blew up," Bell said.

Bell said he was contacted by someone who knows the owner of the Madagascar-native primate, and learned that two lemurs had originally escaped while the owner was out of town.

"He left them with someone and they escaped," Bell said. "Once they showed up to my place, I wanted to keep them around to make it easier for him when he returned."

Advertisement

Bell said he left out food for the animals and they remained in the area for a time, but moved on after a storm.

He said one of the lemurs is believed to have died while on the loose, but the other is still wandering Aransas Pass.

Bell said he has been in contact with Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue in Lubbock, which has offered to give the animal a new permanent home if it can be captured.

Aransas Pass police said they are aware of the lemur's presence in the city. Capt. Troy Poe said the exotic animals are not legal to keep as pets in the city.

Read More

Latest Headlines

100-year-old British train car found buried in Belgium
Odd News // 21 minutes ago
100-year-old British train car found buried in Belgium
April 16 (UPI) -- Archaeologists excavating a 19th century fortress in Belgium made a surprising and mysterious discovery: a nearly 100-year-old train car originating from England.
Man paddles river in Australia's largest pumpkin
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man paddles river in Australia's largest pumpkin
April 16 (UPI) -- An Australian man took the largest pumpkin grown in the country this year and turned it into a canoe that he paddled down the Tumut River.
Cat rescued from between walls goes viral for 'purr-turbed' expression
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Cat rescued from between walls goes viral for 'purr-turbed' expression
April 15 (UPI) -- A cat rescued from between two walls by firefighters in England is going viral on social media thanks to its amused facial expression.
Firefighters rescue dog from fourth-story balcony in California
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Firefighters rescue dog from fourth-story balcony in California
April 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California rescued a dog who wandered out onto a fourth-story balcony and became stranded.
N.C. man stops for gas, wins $200,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
N.C. man stops for gas, wins $200,000 lottery prize
April 15 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man stopped for gas and ended up winning a $200,000 lottery prize he plans to use to fund his daughter's education.
Nearly 110-year-old time capsule found in ceiling at Michigan home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nearly 110-year-old time capsule found in ceiling at Michigan home
April 15 (UPI) -- A repair project at a Michigan home led to a surprising discovery: a time capsule of items dating back more than 100 years.
Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood
April 15 (UPI) -- Residents in a suburb of Cape Town, South Africa, had a brush with the wild when a hippopotamus escaped from a nature reserve and wandered through the streets.
Man balances running lawnmower on his chin for 9 minutes, 17 seconds
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man balances running lawnmower on his chin for 9 minutes, 17 seconds
April 15 (UPI) -- An Idaho man balanced a running lawnmower on his chin for 9 minutes, 17 seconds to break a Guinness World Record.
Beard and Mustache Championships claims three facial hair chain world records
Odd News // 3 days ago
Beard and Mustache Championships claims three facial hair chain world records
April 12 (UPI) -- Attendees at the National Beard and Mustache Championships in Florida broke three Guinness World Records for the longest chains of beards, mustaches and partial beards.
Bear caught on camera trying to break into parked police car
Odd News // 4 days ago
Bear caught on camera trying to break into parked police car
April 12 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol posted security camera footage showing a hungry bear attempting to break into a parked patrol car.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nearly 110-year-old time capsule found in ceiling at Michigan home
Nearly 110-year-old time capsule found in ceiling at Michigan home
Man balances running lawnmower on his chin for 9 minutes, 17 seconds
Man balances running lawnmower on his chin for 9 minutes, 17 seconds
Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood
Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood
Beard and Mustache Championships claims three facial hair chain world records
Beard and Mustache Championships claims three facial hair chain world records
Cat rescued from between walls goes viral for 'purr-turbed' expression
Cat rescued from between walls goes viral for 'purr-turbed' expression
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement