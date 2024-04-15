Cat rescued from between walls goes viral for 'purr-turbed' expression

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 15 (UPI) -- A cat rescued from between two walls by firefighters in England is going viral on social media thanks to its amused facial expression.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said on social media that crews from Preston responded when the "curious cat" was found trapped between two walls.

"Our firefighters carefully chiseled them out safe and sound," firefighters wrote.

The post quickly went viral online due to the cat's seemingly angry expression while being held by its rescuer.

The furrowed feline earned comparisons to former social media star "Grumpy Cat," aka Tarder Sauce, whose facial expression made her an international celebrity.