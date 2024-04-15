View this post on Instagram A post shared by OCFA (@ocfireauthority) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California rescued a dog who wandered out onto a balcony and became stranded. The Orange County Fire Authority said a crew responded alongside Irvine Police Animal Services personnel when a dog was spotted atop a balcony railing on the fourth floor of a building. Advertisement The OCFA said on social media that the dog "went out the door and the door closed behind it -- with nobody home." Firefighters used an aerial ladder bucket to reach the precariously balanced canine and bring it safely back down to solid ground. Read More N.C. man stops for gas, wins $200,000 lottery prize Nearly 110-year-old time capsule found in ceiling at Michigan home Escaped hippo wanders through suburban neighborhood